Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

