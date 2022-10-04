Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

