Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

