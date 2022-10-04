Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after buying an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

