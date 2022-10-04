Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

