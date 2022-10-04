Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 309.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Trading Up 2.2 %

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.