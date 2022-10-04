Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 252,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

