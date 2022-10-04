Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.79 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.