Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.