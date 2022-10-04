Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,678.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,908.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,019.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

