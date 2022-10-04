Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $228.97 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

