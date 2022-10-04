Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

