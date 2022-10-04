Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.17. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

