Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 23,774 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

