Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,279 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

