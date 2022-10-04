Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,404 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

