Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

APTV opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

