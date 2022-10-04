Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 7,620 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Shares of ZM opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

