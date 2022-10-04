Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

