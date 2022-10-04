Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $126.64 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.