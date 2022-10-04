Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 10,406 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

