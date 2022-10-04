Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 4.3 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.64. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.