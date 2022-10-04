Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

