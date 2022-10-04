Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 154 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $163.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

