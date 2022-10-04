Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

