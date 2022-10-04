Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $280.92 and a one year high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.58 and its 200-day moving average is $330.38.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.07.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.