Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 20,622 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,504,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.