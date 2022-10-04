Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.61.

eBay Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

