Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.