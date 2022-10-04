Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,438 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cummins by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 448,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,925,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 3.0 %

CMI stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

