Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 655 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed stock opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

