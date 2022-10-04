Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 929 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

