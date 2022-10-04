Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

CLR stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

