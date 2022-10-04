Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 82.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 439.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

