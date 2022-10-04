Welch Group LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

