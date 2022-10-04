Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

