WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 243 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 90,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 340,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.