Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,366 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,574,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,854.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,920.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 167,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

