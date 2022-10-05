11,083 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

