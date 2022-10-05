1,497 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.