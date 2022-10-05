2,165 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ashland by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

