3,064 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $745,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,336,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 83,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,709,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

