4,297 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.