4,423 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 63.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,702 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

