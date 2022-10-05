6,384 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 130.3% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

