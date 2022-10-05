7,520 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

