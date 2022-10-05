AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Trading Up 2.8%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 14.85 and last traded at 14.85. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 16.06.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.