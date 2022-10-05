Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade Trading Up 11.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.