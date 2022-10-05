Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.53. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5,825 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accolade by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 121.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accolade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accolade by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

