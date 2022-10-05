Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.53. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5,825 shares.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.
In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
