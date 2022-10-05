Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of ADUS opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,741,864. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

